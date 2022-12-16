 Skip to content

Gatedelvers Playtest update for 16 December 2022

Protagonist Un-silencing Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 10163187 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Player characters are now occasionally chatty.

  • Made various changes to the dialogue system.

  • Architect is now chilling in the tutorial area. (He doesn't say much yet.)

  • Removed Recall skillcard due to its primary effect now being universally available.

  • Made Stone Callers a bit smarter.

  • Puppet now takes knockback properly and is better at jamming to sweet music.

  • Removed an outdated tip.

  • Fixed dead player ghosts causing culling issues.

