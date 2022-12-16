-
Player characters are now occasionally chatty.
-
Made various changes to the dialogue system.
-
Architect is now chilling in the tutorial area. (He doesn't say much yet.)
-
Removed Recall skillcard due to its primary effect now being universally available.
-
Made Stone Callers a bit smarter.
-
Puppet now takes knockback properly and is better at jamming to sweet music.
-
Removed an outdated tip.
-
Fixed dead player ghosts causing culling issues.
Gatedelvers Playtest update for 16 December 2022
Protagonist Un-silencing Patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update