Burnhouse Lane update for 16 December 2022

BUG FIX #10

Last edited by Wendy

  • Fixed player getting stuck (unable to move to the right side) after following Ciaran in chapter 5 and walking extremely close to him (black & white horse scene)
  • Fixed unintentional spoiler in mask inventory item description
  • Numerous improvements to the cat scene in chapter 6 (searching for 3 items to put on a scale): added environmental cues to direct players towards the breakable window, made the nest on the roof and the platforms more visible, added/extended some platforms to make certain jumps easier to avoid frustration
  • Items collected on the shelf are now visible when Angie wakes up from a nightmare and George offers her soup in chapter 7
  • Added a button prompt when using Milla power on headless Mary in chapter 5 (when A gets hooked and we see blob jump down on her)
  • Fixed ticket booth description in chapter 5 (when entering waxworks)
  • Fixed (hopefully!) some of the aspects of the battle with Curator/Skinny Man/Potato Man/Sculptor/F**g Ahole - added some invincibility frames when Angie lands a hit on him so he can't grab you once you hit him for about 0.5 sec., also made spamming attack in one spot impossible; his health bar also shouldn't disappear during the fight

