New Control Mapper, Gazelle versions & TrackIR support

This update applies all the updates from the "joystickmapping" BETA into the main build...

New industry standard control mapper. Improves support for all devices and allows much easier control mapping and setup. TrackIR support. Also works with facetracknoir and opentrack Gazelle versions - 3 different versions with different weapon availabilities including the 20mm canon pod (dakka dakka!) and HOT missiles. Improved Gazelle flight model - tames this slightly twitchy helicopter but still makes it fun to fly. The Gazelle's 20mm gun pods and the Apache's 30mm turret now eject shell casings. Various other fixes and improvements.

This will probably be the last major update before the Christmas period just so that it remains stable while I'm away from my development PC. However, I am still developing things in the background...