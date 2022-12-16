 Skip to content

Territory update for 16 December 2022

Territory – Alpha 5.23 – Optimise and Fix

Build 10162542 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed

  • Poor performance caused by some uncontrolled rotation components on the flashing light alarms
  • Some floating foliage
  • Fixed an issue with collision on the large bushes
  • Added some bits of code to the water catcher to make it more reliable
  • Fixed the stutter when first firing weapons (caused by the lag of the engine loading the muzzle effect into memory on the first shot)
  • Weapon recoil issues

Added

  • Muzzle flash effects for AI weapons (easier to locate and track them in the dark with this)

Changed

  • Randomised water catcher bottle spawn time and reduced a bit

Optimisation

  • Reduced maximum size of all in use textures
  • Removed shadows from things that don’t need them like rocks and stuff

