Territory – Alpha 5.23 – Optimise and Fix

Fixed
- Poor performance caused by some uncontrolled rotation components on the flashing light alarms
- Some floating foliage
- Fixed an issue with collision on the large bushes
- Added some bits of code to the water catcher to make it more reliable
- Fixed the stutter when first firing weapons (caused by the lag of the engine loading the muzzle effect into memory on the first shot)
- Weapon recoil issues
Added
- Muzzle flash effects for AI weapons (easier to locate and track them in the dark with this)
Changed
- Randomised water catcher bottle spawn time and reduced a bit
Optimisation
- Reduced maximum size of all in use textures
- Removed shadows from things that don’t need them like rocks and stuff
