Update 1.5 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10162508 · Last edited 10 January 2023 – 01:09:07 UTC by Wendy

The Season begins at daily reset (00:00 GMT) on the 17th January

Values in bold are affected by the rarity or element of the item.

Lightbringer's Blade (Weapon)



Long sought after by Agarian Paladins, these blades are definitely a status symbol.

On matching this item’s Gem color, there is a 20-50% chance to create 2 Gems of this item’s Gem color.

Lightbringer's Tabard (Body)



The sun emblem is one of the earliest holy symbols of the Allfather.

When you match skulls, there is a 4-10% chance to gain Haste for 2 turns.

Lightbringer's Leggings (Legs)



Heavy and solid, these leggings provide great protection, but poor mobility.

At the start of my turn, if I have Haste, gain 1-2.5% Armor and Resistance.

Lightbringer's Treads (Boots)

These boots were made for fighting, not walking.

If there are 11-8 Yellow Gems on the board, gain +50 Speed.

Lightbringer's Protector (Shield)

Some shields can be both beautiful AND functional.

When taking damage, there is a 5-20% chance to Blind the Enemy for 2 turns.

Lightbringer's Symbol (Necklace)

The pendant is a powerful holy ward of the Allfather.

Add +0.6-1.5% to all Masteries for each Yellow Gem on the board.

Lightbringer Set Bonus

Holy I (2 piece set bonus)

5-25% chance to start the battle with Haste for 1 turn.

Gain 5-30% All Elemental Damage Reduction if facing Season 1.5 enemies.

Holy II (4 piece set bonus)

When dealing Light damage, there is a 6-10% chance to apply Blind for 2 turns.

Gain 5-30% Melee & Missile Damage Reduction if facing Season 1.5 enemies.

Holy III (6 piece set bonus)

If the Enemy is Blinded, gain 10-20% Power.

Gain 5-30% Power if facing Season 1.5 enemies.

Available only in the Cache items in the Season shop, this item will drop at Legendary rarity.

Dragonrealm Ring

Originally crafted by Dragons, these rings were rare and priceless gifts to their mortal allies.

Gain 1-4 Ultimate Spell Power when you match 5 or more Gems in a turn.

Values in bold are affected by the level or rarity of the spell.

Burst of Light(110 Yellow Mana)

Create 2-7 Yellow Gems, and have a 10-35% chance to gain Haste for 1 turn.

Level: Haste Chance

Rarity: Gem Creation

Beam of Light (140 Red Mana)

Destroy a Row. Deal 1x Fire damage +5-10% for each Red Gem Destroyed.

Level: Damage

Rarity: Bonus Damage

Ray of Light (135 Green Mana)

Heal myself for 0.5x, +25-50% if I have Haste.

Level: Healing

Rarity: Bonus from Haste

Sword of Light (125 Blue Mana)

Destroy a Column. Deal 1x Ice Damage +5-10% for each Blue Gem Destroyed

Level: Damage

Rarity: Bonus Damage

**Hypnolisk

Speedy

PvP Spell: Spit Venom** (70 Mana)

Deal 1x Poison Damage, + 50% if the enemy is poisoned. Poison the Enemy for 4 turns

Poison: Poisoned characters take extra damage each turn.

**Sandheart

Mighty

PvP Spell: Ancient Sands** (60 Mana)

Blind the enemy for 4 turns, Heal 1x Armor and Resistance.

**Bombino

Cunning

PvP Spell: Kaboom!** (55 Mana)

Deal 1x Fire Damage, to anyone who is Burning.

If no one is burning, burn everybody for 4 turns!

**Minticore

Speedy

PvP Spell: Dark Venom** (70 Mana)

Deal 1x Dark Damage and Poison the enemy for 4 turns.

Oh what a day. What a lovely day!

We’ve introduced a new way to play Puzzle Quest 3 – Action Points!

Very much in keeping with other changes we’ve been making, we believe Action Points is a very authentically Puzzle Quest way to play. We’ve been playing with it for a little while now and it’s quickly become our favorite way to play!

All players on our existing platforms can continue to enjoy Timer mode, but Action Points will be the default option for new players to enjoy the game, without the pressure of the timer.

Players will be able to swap between Timer or Action Points through the General tab of the settings menu. (If you’re already in a battle, the setting will take effect in the next battle.)

You start with a number of action points based on your hero’s Speed stat. You start with 3 Action Points with 100 Speed.

Further Action Points are gained at 150, 225, 325, 450, and 600 Speed.

Each move costs one action point

Spells don’t cost an action point and can be cast between moves

Matches of 5 or higher award an action point for the following turn

Matches of 10 or higher award 2 AP

You can have up to 10 AP at the beginning of a turn.

Your AP will reset back up to your base AP value at the start of your turn, plus any bonus AP you earned from the previous turn. If your turn ends with more AP than your base amount, no additional AP will be gained.

We’ve made a number of other changes to the existing game in order to balance Action Points including:

Increasing the size of the board and adding a new Cleanse effect on a full column match

Enemies now generate mana the same way players do and take their own turns for more intuitive and interactive gameplay

Chip damage has been removed

Heroes will now get a speed increase as they level-up

You can find the full details in our dedicated Action Points post!

We will continue to keep an eye on the balance of Timer and Action Points after release, so please let us know what you think!

Northelm

Northelm’s ready to help carry even more items for the player – he now lets you craft additional inventory space!

Crafting for Northelm unlocks at Level 50

Northelm’s Crystals can be spent alongside Ore to create additional space for Gear, Spells, or Minions

Crafting each type of inventory space will get slightly more expensive the more you craft of that type

We heard your feedback that Story battles could’ve been much smoother. Going in and out from the Hero Menu can be a lot of moving around when you just want to get to the next thing.

Continue Buttons have now been added to the end of Story Battles

Since we’ve launched, players have been mentioning to us that they would like to see the map in more places.

The world map is now in place in story mode with better visibility of where you’re off to!

With the addition of a new game mode, we were going to need new tutorials, but we thought it was time for a bit of a refresh!

Tutorials will be brighter, more visual and remain accessible to players to review!

We’ve updated some of the early-game tutorials, but expect to see this format rolled out through more of the game in future updates.

Most enemy spells will now destroy gems instead of removing them. Effects which buff based on removing gems will still remove them. Affected spells:

Hellfire

Frozen Blade

Dark Draught

Harpy’s Curse

Hide In Shadows

Iron Strike

Midnight Roar

Noxious Roar

Radiant Roar

Scorching Roar

Spray Web

Virulent Blade

Winter’s Roar

Excavate

Ghastly Cleave

Great Cleave

Chill Lance

Dire Gore

Horn Lance

Steam Blast

Trick Shot

Affected passive abilities:

Nest of Bones

Thievery

Belch

Corrupted Rainbow

With the addition of AP mode, Speed has received some adjustments.

Increased Speed cap from 400 to 600

Increased Speed gained from Attribute level from 2 to 3.

Spells will now have their mana capped at 80% at the beginning of battle, in line with the cap on the Starting Mana stat.

Adventure difficulties can now be lowered if it becomes too difficult.

Your progress will persist but you will need to start the higher difficulty from the beginning if the adventure is replayable.

Added new “Alternate” Control Scheme Alternate control scheme swaps the D-Pad and the Analog Stick, meaning that the Analog Stick will be used to snap between buttons, and the D-Pad will control the Virtual Mouse Cursor This can be changed on the Settings Menu in the General Tab

Added improvements to Scroll Lists when using a controller Added new Settings Menu to change how fast/slow the Right Stick scrolls in Scroll Lists The Right Stick now interacts properly with scroll lists, and can be used to scroll horizontally and vertically Scroll Lists when using the Right Stick no longer go past the last item, making them easier and better to use

Improved the controller responsiveness and feel throughout the game

Sliders can now be incremented/decremented using the D-Pad Snapping mode Cursor will now snap to the current fill position on the Slider

Added Controller Shortcuts and Callouts into the following menus Upgrade Menus Bumpers can now be used to increment/decrement the target level Cursor now defaults to the Upgrade button when the menu opens Shop Menu Added Bumper Callouts to tell you can change tabs Season Menu Added Bumper Callouts to tell you can change tabs Inventory Menu Pressing Y/Triangle on an item in your loadout that can be upgraded will directly open the Upgrade Menu Battles Menu Pressing Y/Triangle on a Battle Menu item will set it as your favorite Hero Select Menu Can now cycle through the Heroes using the bumpers Can swap characters in the same class using the X/Square Button Can now open the Preview Character button using the Y/Triangle Button

Start button will now open the Pause Menu, then the Settings Menu (except in battles) Pressing Start in the Settings Menu will close the Settings Menu



To accommodate for the Action Point UI, the Timer diamond and bar has been moved to the top left of the board, and takes up half the board width.

Elemental Channel Spells will now apply their debuffs for 4 turns, rather than being permanent.

All Adventures no longer show ‘Persistent Health’ as ‘Yes’ when health does not persist through multiple battles

The game no longer crashes when the Adventure mode timer runs out after beginning an Adventure

Using Darkhunter to craft a random rune will now give the expected rune instead of a rune one rarity higher

Hunt Gearscore will now accurately display the intended gearscore instead of Season/Regular battle gearscore

Enemies dying via the burning effect will prevent the following opponent from appearing/the battle from ending

Flaming Skulls will now convert the correct amount of Purple Gems to Skulls

Filtering Minions by ‘Might, Speed & Cunning’ does not sort/re-organize the collection.

‘Mass Salvaging’ Minions will now correctly display a dissolve effect and reduce the players current ‘minions owned’ amount to the expected amount in their collection

Swapping selected Hero from the Adventure menu will no longer display a black/missing background

Matched or Destroyed (Staged) Skulls displayed above the puzzle board disappear upon restarting the game

Cannot Cast pop-up no longer appears for everyone in Party

Changing your currently active hero while in the Tavern (Followers, Minions or Goals Tab) does not change the displayed character to the expected selected hero