 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

WHAT THE BAT? update for 16 December 2022

1.1.1 Winter Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10162468 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update brings a small gift from us to you. Find the gift behind you in the level selection.

We hope you enjoy!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2012101
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link