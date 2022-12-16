Patch V.0.7.21 Update

Optimization

Optimize the banquet table menu selecting feature, making it easier to understand.

Localization Update

Bug Fixed

Fixed the bug that would crash the game when weeding

Fixed the bug that would crash the game when submitting the Lumber in the tutorial quest

Fixed the bug that would levitate the furniture like lamps, shelves, etc. in the Lecture Hall

Fixed the icons bug in the Collection Manual

Fixed the bug that pressing Map Key would still show the Sunset Inn original map instead of the world map

Fixed the bug that shows the character in the wrong location

Fixed the bug that Zhuiyun Swordsmanship can’t upgrade to Lv.4

Need help? Please find our latest added Immortal life FAQ for helping you with the problems like Game Save and other bugs you might meet.

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2900840549

If you find any bugs, please feel free to join our Discord Community for submitting the bugs you meet <3