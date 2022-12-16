 Skip to content

Machine Gun Fury update for 16 December 2022

Christmas Update 2 - Christmas hat edition

Build 10162458

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A second update to the Christmas theme, now with Christmas hats for the good guys (yay!) and winter outfits and balaclavas for the bad guys (boo!).

Ho ho ho!

