Where is my shipment? and Martinique loot events, December 16th -19th

Captains,
Two loot events are live from daily maintenance on December 16th until daily maintenance on December 19th:
Where is my shipment?
- All traders carry increased numbers of crafting resources and rare woods.
Martinique Event
- Martinique 5 modules are available in the Admiralty, they can be exchanged for Broad Pennants that occasionally drop from 5th rates and higher
- Broad pennant will drop from military NPC ships
*Spotlight image from Captain Revard (January screenshot competition)
Changed depots in dirty branch