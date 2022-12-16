 Skip to content

Naval Action update for 16 December 2022

Where is my shipment? and Martinique loot events, December 16th -19th

Captains,

Two loot events are live from daily maintenance on December 16th until daily maintenance on December 19th:

Where is my shipment?
  • All traders carry increased numbers of crafting resources and rare woods.
Martinique Event
  • Martinique 5 modules are available in the Admiralty, they can be exchanged for Broad Pennants that occasionally drop from 5th rates and higher
  • Broad pennant will drop from military NPC ships

*Spotlight image from Captain Revard (January screenshot competition)

