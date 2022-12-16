UpGun Chrismas Update ! Free skins !

Share · View all patches · Build 10162332 · Last edited 16 December 2022 – 15:46:16 UTC by Wendy

FREE SKIN FOR ALL

Play UpGun during the Christmas event to receive a limited time Santa hat!

And if you own the DLC, you'll get a free bonus "Gingerbread" skin for the AK-Thodik!

Get the DLC containing 2 exclusive maps and over 20 new upgrades here :

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1977800/UpGun__FullGame/

Take advantage of this season event to drop more exclusive skins only available temporarily!



Seasonal changes

For Christmas, UpGun cards have again received a new decoration!

Find on the cards explosive gifts, trees and other signs of the season!



(+ The grenades are temporarily replaced by christmas balls)

Other changes:

UpGun's vegetation will match the seasons, all year.

(Community suggestion) New cosmetics now show a sticker in the menus.

Find your new items faster!

(Community suggestion) The number of rounds to finish the game is now displayed on the scoreboard.

(Community suggestion) The crosshair's size can be changed in the settings !

New achievement available and new trophy on the menu.

Added a code system to use to get skins.

Patches:

-Fixed the collisions of the house on the firm map

-Fixed the display of the "Anti 5G hat" skin

-Other fixes in the Steam inventory

-Fixed the display of the Xray screen skin in the fog

Optimizations:

-Many textures have been packed to optimize the game!

-Changes of some texts to help understanding the menus

-The game weighs 30MB less

-Changed some parameters to optimize the game rendering.

Happy holidays !



(Gif par Jamal)