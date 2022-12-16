UpGun Chrismas Update ! Free skins !

CHRISTMAS UPDATE
FREE SKIN FOR ALL
Play UpGun during the Christmas event to receive a limited time Santa hat!
And if you own the DLC, you'll get a free bonus "Gingerbread" skin for the AK-Thodik!
Get the DLC containing 2 exclusive maps and over 20 new upgrades here :
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1977800/UpGun__FullGame/
Take advantage of this season event to drop more exclusive skins only available temporarily!
Seasonal changes
For Christmas, UpGun cards have again received a new decoration!
Find on the cards explosive gifts, trees and other signs of the season!
(+ The grenades are temporarily replaced by christmas balls)
Other changes:
- UpGun's vegetation will match the seasons, all year.
- (Community suggestion) New cosmetics now show a sticker in the menus.
Find your new items faster!
- (Community suggestion) The number of rounds to finish the game is now displayed on the scoreboard.
- (Community suggestion) The crosshair's size can be changed in the settings !
- New achievement available and new trophy on the menu.
- Added a code system to use to get skins.
Patches:
-Fixed the collisions of the house on the firm map
-Fixed the display of the "Anti 5G hat" skin
-Other fixes in the Steam inventory
-Fixed the display of the Xray screen skin in the fog
Optimizations:
-Many textures have been packed to optimize the game!
-Changes of some texts to help understanding the menus
-The game weighs 30MB less
-Changed some parameters to optimize the game rendering.
Happy holidays !
(Gif par Jamal)
