UpGun update for 16 December 2022

UpGun Chrismas Update ! Free skins !

CHRISTMAS UPDATE

FREE SKIN FOR ALL

Play UpGun during the Christmas event to receive a limited time Santa hat!

And if you own the DLC, you'll get a free bonus "Gingerbread" skin for the AK-Thodik!

Get the DLC containing 2 exclusive maps and over 20 new upgrades here :
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1977800/UpGun__FullGame/

Take advantage of this season event to drop more exclusive skins only available temporarily!

Seasonal changes

For Christmas, UpGun cards have again received a new decoration!
Find on the cards explosive gifts, trees and other signs of the season!


(+ The grenades are temporarily replaced by christmas balls)

Other changes:

  • UpGun's vegetation will match the seasons, all year.
  • (Community suggestion) New cosmetics now show a sticker in the menus.
    Find your new items faster!
  • (Community suggestion) The number of rounds to finish the game is now displayed on the scoreboard.
  • (Community suggestion) The crosshair's size can be changed in the settings !
  • New achievement available and new trophy on the menu.
  • Added a code system to use to get skins.

Patches:

-Fixed the collisions of the house on the firm map
-Fixed the display of the "Anti 5G hat" skin
-Other fixes in the Steam inventory
-Fixed the display of the Xray screen skin in the fog

Optimizations:

-Many textures have been packed to optimize the game!
-Changes of some texts to help understanding the menus
-The game weighs 30MB less
-Changed some parameters to optimize the game rendering.

Happy holidays !

(Gif par Jamal)

