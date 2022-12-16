Hotfix Update 1.0.0.9257

Hello Seedlings!

Thanks to all of you for your support, whether by sending in bugs, for leaving a review letting us know what you think, for hanging out in the community, or even simply playing the game.

If you are getting any issues, please send them in for us to look at (via discord or mailing bugs@kynseed.com).

Here is today's changelog:

Cʜᴀɴɢᴇʟᴏɢ

🔶 Can only gather one Bumpa milk per day

🔶 Grown moss uses rating conditions

🔶 Reduced shop specialisation costs

🔶 Worker level and xp in shops now properly shown

🔶 Adjusted worker mood icon for neutral face

🔶 Remember the tab for tasks/map for when you access it again

❌ Fix for milk delivery tasks not showing the task gift option

❌ Fix for crash on certain combat loot with exotic cure perk

❌ Fix for apoth tradeins in Candlewych Village not making their way to the counter

❌ Fix for some workers navigation to craft in shops

❌ Fixed Elite Fachen with 1 hp

❌ Fix for some incorrect ages showing on calendar

❌ Fix for banshee crash

❌ Moon summon skill only works in combat rooms

❌ Pott questions don't linger if returning to the title screen

❌ Fix for accessing Family Scheduler when there are overflow items from the larder to pick up

🔷Additionᅠᅠ🔶Improvementᅠᅠ❌Fix