Army of Ruin update for 16 December 2022

Early Access Update #10 - Minor hotfix

Hi! Today we're releasing a small update with some bugfixes and changes:

Improvements:

  • Changed menu keys from F1 / F2 to Ctrl / Z. [i]Function keys weren't available in all keyboards and systems, and while the Alt key had a bunch of issues, the Ctrl key was fine. So we're going back to Control, and the Alt key has been replaced with the Z key.
  • Improved speed and effectiveness of the pickup merge process that is performed when over 1,000 pickups have been spawned.

Bugfixes:

  • Fixed Special bosses spawning inside unaccessible decorations.
  • Fixed issues when picking up a chest and leveling up in the same frame.

