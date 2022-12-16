Patch Notes[12.16.2022]

Optimizations:
- Year-End Party text box now has a maximum input limit.
- Added some special effects for adviser skills: Sima Yi's "Suppression Team"; Huo Qubing's "Burning Gale"; Li Guang's "Shooting Star"; Han Xin's "Emergency Training"; Xiang Yu's "Deploy Soldiers"
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where the number of maximum soldiers was miscalculated due to barracks that are under construction and barracks that are transformed back to residences in the North Desert challenge.
- Fixed an issue where some Guard Towers were not in battle, but prompted to be in battle and could not be moved
- Fixed an issue that the reward interface pops up before the paperwork selection, then the reward interface pops up again after the paperwork interface but the reward has no content after the completion of the challenge goals
Changed files in this update