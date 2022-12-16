 Skip to content

Madshot update for 16 December 2022

0.306

Share · View all patches · Build 10161819 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug fixes:

  • Fixed issue where lifesteal book would get stuck.
  • Fixed issue where "Fertilizer" would spawn on "no bullet runs".
  • Fixed issue where certain enemies where immune to toxic damage.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1524551
