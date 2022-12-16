2022/12/16 Patch Notes

Level Editor
- Parameter copy, paste and reset support:
-
Transform parameters can be copied & pasted among all objects.
-
But pasting object exclusive parameter is only available among objects of the same type.
-
Improved object copying and pasting：If there is a binding relationship between objects participating in copying, the pasted objects will be bound automatically according to the relationship.
- Improved open histroy UI: Level file duplicate support & Added double confirmation for removing open history.
- Added description for triggers, events and some essential objects. The contents can be seen on object property settings panel.
- New event: Full Recovery, which can fully restore player's health and armor, and remove all negative states on player simultaneously.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an error when triggering Rotation event without assigned object.
- Fixed an error when triggering Set Active event if assigned object has been killed.
- Fixed issue that Material panel could not scroll to the top or bottom at a resolution with non 16:9 aspect ratio.
- Fixed issue that undo could not perform as intended when using cut and paste.
- Fixed an error when using transform and editing tools alternately in multi select mode.
Changed files in this update