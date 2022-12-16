 Skip to content

Soda Crisis update for 16 December 2022

2022/12/16 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10161730 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Level Editor
  • Parameter copy, paste and reset support:

  • Transform parameters can be copied & pasted among all objects.

  • But pasting object exclusive parameter is only available among objects of the same type.

  • Improved object copying and pasting：If there is a binding relationship between objects participating in copying, the pasted objects will be bound automatically according to the relationship.

  • Improved open histroy UI: Level file duplicate support & Added double confirmation for removing open history.
  • Added description for triggers, events and some essential objects. The contents can be seen on object property settings panel.
  • New event: Full Recovery, which can fully restore player's health and armor, and remove all negative states on player simultaneously.
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed an error when triggering Rotation event without assigned object.
  • Fixed an error when triggering Set Active event if assigned object has been killed.
  • Fixed issue that Material panel could not scroll to the top or bottom at a resolution with non 16:9 aspect ratio.
  • Fixed issue that undo could not perform as intended when using cut and paste.
  • Fixed an error when using transform and editing tools alternately in multi select mode.

