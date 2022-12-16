 Skip to content

Ragnarock update for 16 December 2022

Update 1.7 - Patch 1

Share · View all patches · Build 10161592

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added missing description translations for the Nuclear Blast Hammer
  • Fixed: after unlocking a new hammer, it is now properly auto-selected
  • Fixed: after purchasing a song or a pack, the lock icon on the category wheel properly disappears
  • Fixed: time-based song preview for custom songs is now working again (Steam only)

Ragnaröck Content Depot 1345821
