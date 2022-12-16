- Added missing description translations for the Nuclear Blast Hammer
- Fixed: after unlocking a new hammer, it is now properly auto-selected
- Fixed: after purchasing a song or a pack, the lock icon on the category wheel properly disappears
- Fixed: time-based song preview for custom songs is now working again (Steam only)
Ragnarock update for 16 December 2022
Update 1.7 - Patch 1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
