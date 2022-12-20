Celebration comes with the Catmas update!

Hello, pawsome!

Catmas is coming and it's the most wonderful time of the year! Kitty cats love it because they get to play with all of the shiny things on top of the tree. To celebrate the festive season, we are releasing a holiday update for all of you cat-lovers to enjoy.

Catmas Reveler will visit your settlement with gifts and holiday accessories. You'll have a lot of fun dressing up the Catmas tree and the catizens.

We've also made the Rat King a bit more difficult – he now has special attacks on the “Catverage” difficulty level. If your Knights are fast enough, you'll be able to use their “Stunning Slash” talent before the King finishes his special attack. After defeating the vicious foe, you will be rewarded with a unique accessory – a crown. Only cats are worthy of wearing crowns, don't you agree?

And here are some more gifts we have in store for you:

The Rangers' arrows and bows now have their own model..

We've added a progress bar for the forge. When the Blacksmith is busy forging, you will see how much time is left to complete the item.

Cats with the “Brave” trait are not afraid of anything.

Added a mini-tutorial for crafting.

Added a request from an energetic cat. Completing it will reward you with a treadmill.

Fixed the bug that made all of the catizens sad. When a catizen with the trait “Green Paw” asked to decorate the settlement with potted plants, it remained blocked until the execution of this request.

Edited the in-game interface and added tooltips to the buttons. It is now easier to understand and use.

Fixed a bug where cats continue to sleep in their old beds after a change of residence.

Added new models for wheat, fences, and raven-damaged crops.

Added new cat requests that the player with decor items.

Added a new scratching fleas' animation.

Various hints now appear on the loading screen.

When placing objects, camera rotation is disabled if camera rotation and object placement are tied to the same keys.

We continue to work on adding decor elements for houses, accessories for catizens and improving the interface for players. Check out the game's development plans in the roadmap.

If you have any feedback or suggestions for Catizens, please let us know here or on Discord. We want to create the puuurfect game for players.

Hope you have a cat-tastic holiday!

Catizens Team