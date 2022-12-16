 Skip to content

Puzzline update for 16 December 2022

Bug fixed and add Tips window!

Share · View all patches · Build 10161469 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fix the bug that card selection time go extremely short on certain conditions in online match.

Add tips window that explain some game behavior.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2088671
