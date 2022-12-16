SGS MAJOR UPDATE 2022

(Scenario Selection) We now display the number of turns to play.

(Event list) The size of the pop up is now limited and a scroll bar has been added so that all events are visible. Most recent events are now displayed at the top instead of the bottom.

(PBEM) The game can now send and read a save made when the game's outcome is known.

(Map) Selecting a stack now makes it move to the top so that it is completely visible.

(Map) Improved readability of current stacking value indications on the Map.

(Mini Map) Fixed for scenarios with limited board area. The camera indicator is now updated during camera movements, not only when they are over.

(UI) Added button allowing to browse allied stacks in the region of the currently selected stack.

(UI) Phase list and event list is now open by clicking instead of hovering with mouse pointer to avoid unwanted obscuring of the map.

(UI) All Unit views now update their icon dynamically when the "Use Nato Symbols" option is toggled.

(UI) Unit Counter and Unit Context Info can now display up to 16 strength points.

(UI) Slightly increased width of Card Target Window to accomodate three units. Faster animations. Fixed color of hit indicator (green <-> red).

(UI) Added outline to the name of events in the event list for better readability.

(Camera) Increased max zoom.

(Battle) Added option to disable auto-closing of the Battle screen at the end of the battle, giving the user more time to examine the battle log.

(Battle) Removed elimination of support units if their nation do not have combat units anymore.

(Land Battle) Defender now actually retreats during an aerial attack if they do it voluntarily (card or retreat button).

(Land Battle) Voluntary retreat of the defender can start a pursuit if normal pursuit conditions are met.

(Breakthrough) The phase is launched only if at least one region is available for breakthrough.

(Localization) Improved Italian translation (thanks to Adalberto Donati).

(Localization) Added Korean translation (thanks to GomNaru).

(Saves) Largely reduced size of saves in scenarios where a lot of units are forbidden in a lot of regions.

(Rules and Scenarios) Updated PDF Renderer.

(Projectiles) Added projectiles to the stack cycle button.

(Projectiles) Implemented Projectile launchers (only in SGS Korean War for now).

(Supply) Added new scenario rule that besieged units in fortress also suffer from lack of supply (default = true).

(Supply) Lack of supply effects are delayed by one turn inside fortresses.