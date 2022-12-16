 Skip to content

SGS Heia Safari update for 16 December 2022

SGS MAJOR UPDATE 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 10161322 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

IMPROVEMENTS

  • (Scenario Selection) We now display the number of turns to play.

  • (Event list) The size of the pop up is now limited and a scroll bar has been added so that all events are visible. Most recent events are now displayed at the top instead of the bottom.

  • (PBEM) The game can now send and read a save made when the game's outcome is known.

  • (Map) Selecting a stack now makes it move to the top so that it is completely visible.

  • (Map) Improved readability of current stacking value indications on the Map.

  • (Mini Map) Fixed for scenarios with limited board area. The camera indicator is now updated during camera movements, not only when they are over.

  • (UI) Added button allowing to browse allied stacks in the region of the currently selected stack.

  • (UI) Phase list and event list is now open by clicking instead of hovering with mouse pointer to avoid unwanted obscuring of the map.

  • (UI) All Unit views now update their icon dynamically when the "Use Nato Symbols" option is toggled.

  • (UI) Unit Counter and Unit Context Info can now display up to 16 strength points.

  • (UI) Slightly increased width of Card Target Window to accomodate three units. Faster animations. Fixed color of hit indicator (green <-> red).

  • (UI) Added outline to the name of events in the event list for better readability.

  • (Camera) Increased max zoom.

  • (Battle) Added option to disable auto-closing of the Battle screen at the end of the battle, giving the user more time to examine the battle log.

  • (Battle) Removed elimination of support units if their nation do not have combat units anymore.

  • (Land Battle) Defender now actually retreats during an aerial attack if they do it voluntarily (card or retreat button).

  • (Land Battle) Voluntary retreat of the defender can start a pursuit if normal pursuit conditions are met.

  • (Breakthrough) The phase is launched only if at least one region is available for breakthrough.

  • (Localization) Improved Italian translation (thanks to Adalberto Donati).

  • (Localization) Added Korean translation (thanks to GomNaru).

  • (Saves) Largely reduced size of saves in scenarios where a lot of units are forbidden in a lot of regions.

  • (Rules and Scenarios) Updated PDF Renderer.

  • (Projectiles) Added projectiles to the stack cycle button.

  • (Projectiles) Implemented Projectile launchers (only in SGS Korean War for now).

  • (Supply) Added new scenario rule that besieged units in fortress also suffer from lack of supply (default = true).

  • (Supply) Lack of supply effects are delayed by one turn inside fortresses.

  • (Reinforcements) Now hiding unit details for AI player.

BUGS

  • (Game Events) Fixed bug where effects of a card deactivated by another effect could stay active.

  • (Air Movement) Fixed incorrect display of move range for stacks with infinite movement.

  • (Air movement) Fixed issue were game would hang during AA fights if the AA units contained only support units.

  • (Air movement) Fixed bug where moving a non-interceptable moving stack caused the game to hang.

  • (Air Return to Base) Fixed bug where some units not supposed to return to base would still do it.

  • (Air Return to Base) Fixed bug where airs units could not get back to their base and were destroyed.

  • (AI Air Movement) Fixed bug where AI would send air units to do strategic bombing while this is disabled in the scenario.

  • (Map) Fixed bug where hidden anchors were considered as visible.

  • (Assaults) Fixed assault test not verifying that at least one unit should be in the region.

  • (Assaults) Fixed bug were possible assaults were ignored after leaving a breakthrough phase.

  • (Siege) Fixed issue were Siege card would stay active more than the expected duration.

  • (Battle log) Fixed missing translation.

  • (Battle report) Fixed a bug where anti-aerial fights were incorrectly reported as dogfights.

  • (Battle report) Fixed a bug where support units participating in combat were reported as dead, while these units cannot be hit during battles.

  • (Resolution settings) Fixed issue where the resolution settings would sometimes not be applied.

  • (UI) Fixed potential bug where sometimes the Time scale could become negative.

