Isles of Etherion update for 16 December 2022

Patch V0.4.4.3 is now live!

16 December 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Tier 2 gear has been added and is dropped from elites or Boss mobs these offer extra effects like mana regen and health regen for armor and status effects for weapons the rest of the gear tiers are also complete but I wanted to add in one at a time to make sure all the effects are working properly.
  • Adjusted monster levels to be more in line with player levels
  • A new spell Crystal Locator can now be acquired from a shrine in the forgotten ruins next to the crystal shard, this spells creates a small crystal that flys in the direction of the lever for those hard-to-find levers (let me know if this is helpful or overkill)
  • A new spell Crystal Exchange converts health to mana found from the boss of the Spirit leaf event, take the spirit leaf quest in the first town to find the location
  • Item compare no longer compares items already equipped
  • Death's door event has been moved to a percent chance every autumn
  • Fairies and Gnomes have had a health and magic boost making them easier to start with
  • Female Elves had a bug fixed that granted them an extra 5% spell power per int
  • Equipping weapons now equip said weapon and no longer sets your active weapon to Pick each time
  • Monsters casting fireballs now have an indicator you can dodge before it goes off damage from the fireball is now in line with the monsters level
  • Archer's arrows now do damage based on their level

