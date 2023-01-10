Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition - Update 13.38085

Welcome adventurers to a balance update for Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition! This one will focus on some nice civilization changes. Enjoy!
💬 DISCUSS: Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition Forum
🗣 JOIN: The Age of Empires Official Discord
This is just a small taste of what is coming in the latest update. For a more complete list, please visit our site and check out our blog. Happy Gaming!
### ◆ UPDATE 13.38085 ◆
Civilization Balance
General
- Bosniak: Removed unit promotion feature and damage multiplier against shock infantry
- Giant Grenadier: Ranged damage decreased to 36 (from 42)
- Grenadier: Added a negative melee attack multiplier of 0.15x against Shock Infantry
- Guard of Honor, Legendary Native Warriors (Brazil Revolution): These cards now properly cost a shipment each
- 2 Bank Wagons (South Africa Revolution): Bank build limit increased by 2 (from 1)
- Several recently added technologies now get properly researched upon starting the game in Post-Industrial and Post-Imperial Age.
This is just a small taste of what is coming in the latest update. For a more complete list, please visit our site and check out our blog. Happy Gaming!
:alertalert: DISCLAIMER
This list is subject to change and should not be considered a comprehensive list of all the known issues we’re tracking. The above is to inform you of the team’s current priorities, which will change as other issues arise or take precedence.
For the latest updates and announcements, please visit our social channels.
Changed files in this update