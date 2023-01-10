Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition - Update 13.38085

Welcome adventurers to a balance update for Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition! This one will focus on some nice civilization changes. Enjoy!

### ◆ UPDATE 13.38085 ◆

Civilization Balance

General

Bosniak: Removed unit promotion feature and damage multiplier against shock infantry

Removed unit promotion feature and damage multiplier against shock infantry Giant Grenadier: Ranged damage decreased to 36 (from 42)

Ranged damage decreased to 36 (from 42) Grenadier: Added a negative melee attack multiplier of 0.15x against Shock Infantry

Added a negative melee attack multiplier of 0.15x against Shock Infantry Guard of Honor, Legendary Native Warriors (Brazil Revolution): These cards now properly cost a shipment each

These cards now properly cost a shipment each 2 Bank Wagons (South Africa Revolution): Bank build limit increased by 2 (from 1)

Bank build limit increased by 2 (from 1) Several recently added technologies now get properly researched upon starting the game in Post-Industrial and Post-Imperial Age.

:alertalert: DISCLAIMER This list is subject to change and should not be considered a comprehensive list of all the known issues we’re tracking. The above is to inform you of the team’s current priorities, which will change as other issues arise or take precedence.

