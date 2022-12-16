 Skip to content

Survival Academy update for 16 December 2022

Ver 0.1.11

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The character's animation application has been modified.

  • Running animation has been added to characters Kumira, Rapunzel, Pierre and Nayoon.

The ability of the characters has been adjusted. 

  •  Special ability of Rapunzel has been customized to match the characters' characteristics.
  • The attacking speed of all available weapons has been upgraded.
  • Weapon item unique capability has been upgraded.

The content has been modified and applied. 

  •  New BGM has been added.
  • The icon of the items has been changed.
  • The effects of the attack have been modified.

Bug fix 

  •  Fixed the bugs that occurred during the game.

