Ver 0.1.11

The character's animation application has been modified.
- Running animation has been added to characters Kumira, Rapunzel, Pierre and Nayoon.
The ability of the characters has been adjusted.
Special ability of Rapunzel has been customized to match the characters' characteristics.
- The attacking speed of all available weapons has been upgraded.
- Weapon item unique capability has been upgraded.
The content has been modified and applied.
New BGM has been added.
- The icon of the items has been changed.
- The effects of the attack have been modified.
Bug fix
Fixed the bugs that occurred during the game.
Changed files in this update