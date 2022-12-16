- Translation of French and German has been added (we forgot it on release, sorry).
- Ascension couldn't be opened on French language (now you can).
- Few others small fixes.
- Most update without any patch note is often just some new Patreon or very minor fixes.
Farmer Against Potatoes Idle update for 16 December 2022
Update V0.27-1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
