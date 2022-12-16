 Skip to content

Farmer Against Potatoes Idle update for 16 December 2022

Update V0.27-1

Build 10160991 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Translation of French and German has been added (we forgot it on release, sorry).
  • Ascension couldn't be opened on French language (now you can).
  • Few others small fixes.
  • Most update without any patch note is often just some new Patreon or very minor fixes.

