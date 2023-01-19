Age of Empires IV – Patch 5.2.131

In Patch 5.2.131, we’re enhancing the Hardest AI Difficulty to provide a far more difficult and engaging experience for those of you seeking a challenge. Also, now you’ll be able to correctly remove your map pool downvotes if you change your mind.

We’re also providing a sneak peek of some of the next events upcoming in Season Three!

Hardest AI Difficulty Improved

Downvote Bug Fixed

New Event: Lunar Faire

New Event: Kindred Spirits

Thanks again to our amazing community members, all of whom have helped to make Age of Empires what it is today!

—The Age of Empires Team

This is just a small taste of what is coming in the latest update. For a more complete list, please visit our site and check out our blog. Happy Gaming!



