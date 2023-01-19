Age of Empires IV – Patch 5.2.131

In Patch 5.2.131, we’re enhancing the Hardest AI Difficulty to provide a far more difficult and engaging experience for those of you seeking a challenge. Also, now you’ll be able to correctly remove your map pool downvotes if you change your mind.
We’re also providing a sneak peek of some of the next events upcoming in Season Three!
- Hardest AI Difficulty Improved
- Downvote Bug Fixed
- New Event: Lunar Faire
- New Event: Kindred Spirits
Thanks again to our amazing community members, all of whom have helped to make Age of Empires what it is today!
—The Age of Empires Team
This is just a small taste of what is coming in the latest update. For a more complete list, please visit our site and check out our blog. Happy Gaming!
◆Patch 5.1.148.1◆
### **Bug Fixes**
#### General
* Fixed a bug that prevented players from un-downvoting maps that have been removed from the matchmaking map pool.
[![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/40285313/da022369a6c7a53b9fa55351ea02932a25b9dcb3.jpg)](https://www.ageofempires.com/news/age-of-empires-iv-update-52131_lunar_faire/)
##### :alertalert: **DISCLAIMER**
This list is subject to change and should not be considered a comprehensive list of all the known issues we’re tracking. The above is to inform you of the team’s current priorities, which will change as other issues arise or take precedence.
For the latest updates and announcements, please visit our social channels.
Changed files in this update