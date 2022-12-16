 Skip to content

The Adventures of Poppe update for 16 December 2022

Update Notes v1.1

Poppe

  • Fixed a bug with a flashlight in dark locations.
  • Jump is more responsive now.
  • Increased knife attack radius.

Balance

  • Many changes have been made to the game balance.
  • The first boss now needs fewer hits to be defeated, making the fight easier and less time-consuming.
  • All enemies have their HP reduced to provide a better game experience.

Powerups

  • There are more syrup bottles in each location.

Locations

  • Significant level design changes have been done in various locations.
  • Some individual locations were removed. This will help to avoid unnecessary backtracking.
  • Several new shortcuts have been added.

Items

  • The locations of several items have changed.

NPC

  • If you are trying to interact with an NPC, or a place where you can use an item, but you do not have the right one with you, then Poppe will say "Nope".

