Update Notes v1.1

Poppe
- Fixed a bug with a flashlight in dark locations.
- Jump is more responsive now.
- Increased knife attack radius.
Balance
- Many changes have been made to the game balance.
- The first boss now needs fewer hits to be defeated, making the fight easier and less time-consuming.
- All enemies have their HP reduced to provide a better game experience.
Powerups
- There are more syrup bottles in each location.
Locations
- Significant level design changes have been done in various locations.
- Some individual locations were removed. This will help to avoid unnecessary backtracking.
- Several new shortcuts have been added.
Items
- The locations of several items have changed.
NPC
- If you are trying to interact with an NPC, or a place where you can use an item, but you do not have the right one with you, then Poppe will say "Nope".
Changed files in this update