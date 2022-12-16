 Skip to content

Leap of Love update for 16 December 2022

Missing voices update

Build 10160636

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi guys :)

This week we did a small update to Leap of Love, adding the last missing voices for the girls ^^
The game is now mostly finished :)
See you soon,

Andrealphus

