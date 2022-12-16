Missing voices update

Hi guys :)
This week we did a small update to Leap of Love, adding the last missing voices for the girls ^^
The game is now mostly finished :)
See you soon,
Andrealphus
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Hi guys :)
This week we did a small update to Leap of Love, adding the last missing voices for the girls ^^
The game is now mostly finished :)
See you soon,
Andrealphus
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update