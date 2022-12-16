 Skip to content

Legend of Kendor update for 16 December 2022

Minor Game Update

Build 10160551

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The red flashing screen when the player get hit changed.

No more Dungeon door under the shopper's carpet.

Dash let players escape from the spider web.

1 more Invincible frame added to Dash.

