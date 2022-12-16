 Skip to content

Otherworld Legends update for 16 December 2022

v1.15.1 Patch Note

Share · View all patches · Build 10160375 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed the glitches of:
-Multiplayer Mode Summary
-Mirelha's fourth Combat Art picture
-Mirelha's aiming when she grows bigger
-Customized controls
-Quan's soulboon Flaming Wreath
-Penhaligon's soulboon Supreme Command

