Fixed the glitches of:
-Multiplayer Mode Summary
-Mirelha's fourth Combat Art picture
-Mirelha's aiming when she grows bigger
-Customized controls
-Quan's soulboon Flaming Wreath
-Penhaligon's soulboon Supreme Command
Otherworld Legends update for 16 December 2022
v1.15.1 Patch Note
Fixed the glitches of:
