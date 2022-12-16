 Skip to content

Lord of Rigel update for 16 December 2022

EA Build Hotfix #23

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Ticket #1325 Fog of War not disabled after playing game as Omniscient species fix
  • Ticket #1323 GNN theft event fixes
  • Ticket #1324 GNN comet event typo fixes
  • Ticket #1319 Ascension tech and general tech table fixes
  • Ticket #1326 All ship designs showing as pre-generated fix
  • Ticket #1321 Population boom event calculation fix
  • Ticket #1276 Hyper Advanced technology implementation fix
  • Ticket #1308 & 1315 Comet loop and Comet fleet data fix
  • Ticket #1312 Dyson Sphere research fix
  • Ticket #1098 & 1309 Lost Colony resource fix
  • Ticket #1274 Exploration Steam achievement fix

