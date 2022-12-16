- Ticket #1325 Fog of War not disabled after playing game as Omniscient species fix
- Ticket #1323 GNN theft event fixes
- Ticket #1324 GNN comet event typo fixes
- Ticket #1319 Ascension tech and general tech table fixes
- Ticket #1326 All ship designs showing as pre-generated fix
- Ticket #1321 Population boom event calculation fix
- Ticket #1276 Hyper Advanced technology implementation fix
- Ticket #1308 & 1315 Comet loop and Comet fleet data fix
- Ticket #1312 Dyson Sphere research fix
- Ticket #1098 & 1309 Lost Colony resource fix
- Ticket #1274 Exploration Steam achievement fix
Lord of Rigel update for 16 December 2022
EA Build Hotfix #23
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Lord of Rigel Depot (Windows) Depot 437441
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update