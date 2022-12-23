 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

METAL DOGS update for 23 December 2022

Winter Sale! METAL DOGS 30%OFF!!

Share · View all patches · Build 10159806 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We are participating in the winter sale from today until January 5th 10:00(PST)!

Patch 0.6.0 was also released today!

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1036740/view/3629369950912600619

Please take this opportunity to buy it!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1036740/METAL_DOGS/

Changed files in this update

METAL DOGS Contents Depot 1036741
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link