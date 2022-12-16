 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Counterpact update for 16 December 2022

New Alpha Released: ALPHA_FESTIVE_SEASON_B

Share · View all patches · Build 10159508 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Balancing Adjustments:

  • There is now a 1.50 second delay between an objective being completed and the Ornament spawning in the Holiday Rush metagame.

  • Back Alley Invitation:

    • The user is no longer prevented from becoming hidden while the Sapped Bonus is in effect. However, there will be an added delay before becoming hidden.
    • Attacks performed while hidden will not receive the benefits of the current Sapped Bonus.
    • The delay before the Sapped Bonus starts decaying has been increased.

  • Killing Lights:

    • The attack damage has been increased.
    • Static Charge consumption upon blocking damage has been reworked.
    • The amount of Static Charge consumed upon blocking damage scales between 100% and 200% Static Charge.
    • At 100% Static Charge, no Static Charge will be consumed upon blocking damage.
    • At 200% Static Charge, the amount of Static Charge consumed will be equal to 50% of the damage that was blocked.
    • Damaged blocked with Static Charge will now be added to the Miscellaneous score.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed the Holiday Rush Ornament spawning for the wrong team.

Miscellaneous:

  • Killing Lights now displays an "Expiry" meter.

  • Added themed Decorations (for Decorated items) for the Festive Season event.

  • Adjusted how flag interactions are depicted on the client side, as to prevent confusion regarding whether the flag was actually picked up or not.

    • This applies to the Holiday Rush Ornament as well.

  • The "Please Wait" popup will now timeout after 10 seconds.

  • All meter text has been converted to the localization system.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2061751
  • Loading history…
Depot 2061752
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link