New Alpha Released: ALPHA_FESTIVE_SEASON_B

Balancing Adjustments:
There is now a 1.50 second delay between an objective being completed and the Ornament spawning in the Holiday Rush metagame.
Back Alley Invitation:
- The user is no longer prevented from becoming hidden while the Sapped Bonus is in effect. However, there will be an added delay before becoming hidden.
- Attacks performed while hidden will not receive the benefits of the current Sapped Bonus.
- The delay before the Sapped Bonus starts decaying has been increased.
Killing Lights:
- The attack damage has been increased.
- Static Charge consumption upon blocking damage has been reworked.
- The amount of Static Charge consumed upon blocking damage scales between 100% and 200% Static Charge.
- At 100% Static Charge, no Static Charge will be consumed upon blocking damage.
- At 200% Static Charge, the amount of Static Charge consumed will be equal to 50% of the damage that was blocked.
- Damaged blocked with Static Charge will now be added to the Miscellaneous score.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed the Holiday Rush Ornament spawning for the wrong team.
Miscellaneous:
Killing Lights now displays an "Expiry" meter.
Added themed Decorations (for Decorated items) for the Festive Season event.
Adjusted how flag interactions are depicted on the client side, as to prevent confusion regarding whether the flag was actually picked up or not.
- This applies to the Holiday Rush Ornament as well.
The "Please Wait" popup will now timeout after 10 seconds.
All meter text has been converted to the localization system.
