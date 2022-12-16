 Skip to content

Jewel Match Twilight update for 16 December 2022

Small update to enable all bonus games after the main game has been completed

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Small update allowing to play bonus games after the game has been completed, even when the high score reached is too low to enable all the bonus games.

