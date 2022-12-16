Small update allowing to play bonus games after the game has been completed, even when the high score reached is too low to enable all the bonus games.
Jewel Match Twilight update for 16 December 2022
Small update to enable all bonus games after the main game has been completed
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update