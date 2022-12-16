Completed elite unique helmets!

337: Early Access 0.14.23 - December 15, 2022 9:35 PM EST
• Completed elite unique helms.
• Tuned properties on exceptional and elite unique shoulder items. Many of them required adjustments!
337: Early Access 0.14.23 - December 15, 2022 9:35 PM EST
