Alpha 221215: 11 new languages, gameplay improvements, bug fixes and more!

Added:
- Added 11 new languages (Brazilian Portuguese, French, Spanish, Italian, German, Polish, Russian, Dutch, Bulgarian, Danish and Swedish).
Updated
- When installing an object that has slots, the object menu will automatically open in the choice list of available slots to install in the newly installed object;
- If there is only one type of slot in the object menu, will be selected automatically;
- Will not display item preview screen when only "use" option is available in inventory;
- Will not display the "select/install" choice screen when only one of them is available in the object menu;
- Performance improvements in slot collision detection and cable length update.
Fixed:
- When canceling the installation of a cable, it was still stuck in your hand;
- Equipment LEDs could not turn on.
Alpha access via Ko-Fi: https://ko-fi.com/WebHostSimulator
Discord: https://discord.com/invite/JuyyPbZ
Changed files in this update