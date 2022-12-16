 Skip to content

Web Host Simulator update for 16 December 2022

Alpha 221215: 11 new languages, gameplay improvements, bug fixes and more!

Added:

  • Added 11 new languages (Brazilian Portuguese, French, Spanish, Italian, German, Polish, Russian, Dutch, Bulgarian, Danish and Swedish).

Updated

  • When installing an object that has slots, the object menu will automatically open in the choice list of available slots to install in the newly installed object;
  • If there is only one type of slot in the object menu, will be selected automatically;
  • Will not display item preview screen when only "use" option is available in inventory;
  • Will not display the "select/install" choice screen when only one of them is available in the object menu;
  • Performance improvements in slot collision detection and cable length update.

Fixed:

  • When canceling the installation of a cable, it was still stuck in your hand;
  • Equipment LEDs could not turn on.

Alpha access via Ko-Fi: https://ko-fi.com/WebHostSimulator
Discord: https://discord.com/invite/JuyyPbZ

