Synth Riders update for 16 December 2022

Minor Release - 2.3.22.a.10.2 - Bug FIxes

Build 10159101

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed Sort / Filter not being selectable
  • Fixed Decals not displaying correctly on settings panel
  • Fixed Decals appearing under floor in Multiplayer

