- Fixed Sort / Filter not being selectable
- Fixed Decals not displaying correctly on settings panel
- Fixed Decals appearing under floor in Multiplayer
Synth Riders update for 16 December 2022
Minor Release - 2.3.22.a.10.2 - Bug FIxes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Synth Riders Content Depot 885001
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update