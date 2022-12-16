X-Plane 12.00r6

* fixes white screen on AMD linux
- fixes flashing on vulkan
- fixes hard to see PAPIs
XPD fixes:
- XPD-13617 - Further tuning of exposure and tonemapper settings.
- XPD-13586 - 3-d trees don’t fade if 3-d veg is off.
- XPD-13525 - PAPIs during daylight are really hard to see (actually unlit for practical purposes with rc4).
- XPD-12851 - diagnostic lines not rite color.. WHEN OVERCAST!
- XPD-12823 - White flickering surface over far away ocean.
- XPD-13614 - Control Towers update.
- XPD-13595 - From Bug Report: Beacon light not visible on Super Cub and C90b during daytime.
- XPD-13582 - 737 flap degrees ‘bonkers’.
- XPD-12967 - Add “ready for descent” call for IFR.
- XPD-12960 - Lights look like starbursts.
- XPD-12681 - Visual approach slope indicators (VASI/PAPI) loose the red colour when getting closer.
- XPD-13604 - From Bug Report: Alia 250 changes the users FOV settings.
- XPD-13602 - From Bug Report: c172 vacuum system too high depending on RPM.
- XPD-13596 - From Bug Report: Alia 250 Bristol Livery - Bristol & logo do not stay attached to the door.
- XPD-13593 - From Bug Report: Alia 250 Click regions are missing for the Map zoom for MFD and PFD.
- XPD-13592 - From Bug Report: Alia 250 only Battery 1 is used (cold & dark).
- XPD-13607 - From Bug Report: Alia 250 Pitot Button not a toggle on/off .
Changed files in this update