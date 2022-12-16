 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Fright Knight Legend update for 16 December 2022

Build 6 - Updated to open on primary monitor on launch

Share · View all patches · Build 10158669 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Build 6 - Updated to open on primary monitor on launch. If you have issues with what monitor the game plays on, press WIN+Shift+ArrowKeys to change monitor

Changed files in this update

Depot 2140181
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link