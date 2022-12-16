Patch Notes 12/15/2022

- Fixed an issue regarding vendor screens occasionally softlocking the game
- Fixed the eternal confetti bug that was occurring after a competition
- Fixed an instance of Baptiste’s portrait icon remaining on-screen after Boss Finn’s competition
- Minor wording and typo fixes for some of Corsac’s haggle cards
- Fixed a typo in Luna’s second rank up scene
- Further optimized cauldrons, shelves, front display shelves, aging barrels, and shop glamours
Love,
Voracious Games
Changed files in this update