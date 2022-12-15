Beta Test 0.6.0B

The Swarm Patch 0.6.0B
Added :
- New common enemy : Glubblings (Name found in aproximatly 3 secondes by TheMatt on the Discord server)
- New common enemy : Starfish
- New Upgrade : Light size (increase vision range)
Bug Fixes ;
- An ultimate fixe for the unclock boss issue (if it don"t work now i swear i will eat my keyboard)
Changes :
- Removed Upgrade : shoting rate (useless and replaced by Light size)
Incoming features :
- Difficulty settings
- Low perf config Setting
- New ability
- New destructibles environental props
Changed depots in beta branch