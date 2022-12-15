 Skip to content

The Swarm update for 15 December 2022

Beta Test 0.6.0B

Last edited by Wendy

The Swarm Patch 0.6.0B

Added :

  • New common enemy : Glubblings (Name found in aproximatly 3 secondes by TheMatt on the Discord server)
  • New common enemy : Starfish
  • New Upgrade : Light size (increase vision range)

Bug Fixes ;

  • An ultimate fixe for the unclock boss issue (if it don"t work now i swear i will eat my keyboard)

Changes :

  • Removed Upgrade : shoting rate (useless and replaced by Light size)

Incoming features :

  • Difficulty settings
  • Low perf config Setting
  • New ability
  • New destructibles environental props

