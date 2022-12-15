Version 0.0.57

New Content:
- New Adventure: Anti-Robot Sentiments
- New Enemy: Secret Boss
- New Enemy: Secret Elite
Balance Changes:
- Rebalance: The entire Assassination archetype has gotten a rework
Art Improvements:
- Art: Added Mobile HQ Video Call Cutscene Set
- Art: AR_12 Cutscene Setting
- Art: Cutscene AR_02 Algeron leaving transition now accompanied by a Fade Out
- Art: Cutscene Set for AR 13
- Art: Cutscene Set for AR_17
- Art: News Studio Set for Cutscene AR-09
- Cutscene: Secret Cutscene improvements
Achievements:
- Achivements: Added Art for 10 Achievements
- Coding: Setup Steam Achievement Recording Infra
UI Improvements:
- UI: Multi-Select choice flow is streamlined
- UI: Update Enemy Bestiary Camera Positions and Sizes
Bug Fixes:
- UI: Fixed Story Event choice button height to fit longer options
Project:
- Project: Added Additional QA Check for Cutscene Choices
- Project: Added Final Game-Win Credits Scene
- Project: Added more Credits
- Project: Art Banner for v0.0.57
- Project: Metrics for Clinic Services selected
- Project: Upversion to v0.0.57
Miscellaneous:
- Coding: Clears Resolution Zone on final Enemy Defeated
- Coding: Created Ability to have Multiple Different Possible Story Combat Encounters at a Node
- Coding: Wired Up Final Credit on Anti-Robot Adventure Victory
Changed files in this update