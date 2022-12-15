 Skip to content

Metroplex Zero update for 15 December 2022

Version 0.0.57

Build 10158214 · Last edited by Wendy

New Content:

  • New Adventure: Anti-Robot Sentiments
  • New Enemy: Secret Boss
  • New Enemy: Secret Elite

Balance Changes:

  • Rebalance: The entire Assassination archetype has gotten a rework

Art Improvements:

  • Art: Added Mobile HQ Video Call Cutscene Set
  • Art: AR_12 Cutscene Setting
  • Art: Cutscene AR_02 Algeron leaving transition now accompanied by a Fade Out
  • Art: Cutscene Set for AR 13
  • Art: Cutscene Set for AR_17
  • Art: News Studio Set for Cutscene AR-09
  • Cutscene: Secret Cutscene improvements

Achievements:

  • Achivements: Added Art for 10 Achievements
  • Coding: Setup Steam Achievement Recording Infra

UI Improvements:

  • UI: Multi-Select choice flow is streamlined
  • UI: Update Enemy Bestiary Camera Positions and Sizes

Bug Fixes:

  • UI: Fixed Story Event choice button height to fit longer options

Project:

  • Project: Added Additional QA Check for Cutscene Choices
  • Project: Added Final Game-Win Credits Scene
  • Project: Added more Credits
  • Project: Art Banner for v0.0.57
  • Project: Metrics for Clinic Services selected
  • Project: Upversion to v0.0.57

Miscellaneous:

  • Coding: Clears Resolution Zone on final Enemy Defeated
  • Coding: Created Ability to have Multiple Different Possible Story Combat Encounters at a Node
  • Coding: Wired Up Final Credit on Anti-Robot Adventure Victory

