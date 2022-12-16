UPDATE: Maps menu will now show latest shown map category when shown
UPDATE: Unbuilt signal (ghost) rotation matches built signal rotation
FIX: Navigation could break when closing some confirmation popups in the options menu
FIX: Some train names were shown as icons in the gameover screen
FIX: Some tunnel portal train indicators had the number upside down
FIX: Story of Jozic did not culminate after returning from Rush Hour Trial
FIX: The map selector in the top of the map detail page showed duplicate map names when viewing less than 3 maps```
Rail Route update for 16 December 2022
Hotfix 1.9.10
Patchnotes via Steam Community
