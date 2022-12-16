 Skip to content

Rail Route update for 16 December 2022

Hotfix 1.9.10

Share · View all patches · Build 10158181 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community 

UPDATE: Maps menu will now show latest shown map category when shown  
UPDATE: Unbuilt signal (ghost) rotation matches built signal rotation

FIX: Navigation could break when closing some confirmation popups in the options menu  
FIX: Some train names were shown as icons in the gameover screen  
FIX: Some tunnel portal train indicators had the number upside down  
FIX: Story of Jozic did not culminate after returning from Rush Hour Trial  
FIX: The map selector in the top of the map detail page showed duplicate map names when viewing less than 3 maps```

Changed files in this update

Rail Route [win] Depot 1124182
  • Loading history…
Rail Route [mac] Depot 1124183
  • Loading history…
Rail Route [linux] Depot 1124184
  • Loading history…
