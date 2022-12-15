UPDATE 1.1.1 - New AI, New Languages & More

FIXED in Update 1.1.1:
- behaviour of AI Cars
- multilingualism (EN, DE, ES, ZH, JA, RU, PT, FR)
- higher difficulty in championships & RC-PASS
- multiplayer,- & singleplayer-sound fixes
- some small fixes
