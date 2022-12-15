 Skip to content

CHARGED: RC Racing update for 15 December 2022

UPDATE 1.1.1 - New AI, New Languages & More

Patchnotes via Steam Community

FIXED in Update 1.1.1:

  • behaviour of AI Cars
  • multilingualism (EN, DE, ES, ZH, JA, RU, PT, FR)
  • higher difficulty in championships & RC-PASS
  • multiplayer,- & singleplayer-sound fixes
  • some small fixes

