- Leaderboard updates to show proper net worth and fix other bugs involving invalid accounts
- Better spawning methods for corrupted zombies, they should be easier to encounter
- Speculative fixes for overlapping Quest HUD bug
- Quest with Explore Goals should trigger faster upon arriving at the location
- Fixed issue where items could stick out of the inventory space
- Weapon attack combos now queue propery, allowing for smoother light attack combos
- More lipsyncs in the game across NPCs implemented
- Fixed some bugs regarding equipment swapping and equipping
- Improved inventory Hot-key guide
- Iron Sword Texture Tweak
- Insurance menu texts readability improved
- Fixed bug where you couldn't parry corrupted zombie
- Can no longer rotate square items (1x1, 2x2, etc)
Expedition Agartha update for 15 December 2022
Patch 12/15/22
Patchnotes via Steam Community
