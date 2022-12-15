 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Expedition Agartha update for 15 December 2022

Patch 12/15/22

Share · View all patches · Build 10158043 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Leaderboard updates to show proper net worth and fix other bugs involving invalid accounts
  • Better spawning methods for corrupted zombies, they should be easier to encounter
  • Speculative fixes for overlapping Quest HUD bug
  • Quest with Explore Goals should trigger faster upon arriving at the location
  • Fixed issue where items could stick out of the inventory space
  • Weapon attack combos now queue propery, allowing for smoother light attack combos
  • More lipsyncs in the game across NPCs implemented
  • Fixed some bugs regarding equipment swapping and equipping
  • Improved inventory Hot-key guide
  • Iron Sword Texture Tweak
  • Insurance menu texts readability improved
  • Fixed bug where you couldn't parry corrupted zombie
  • Can no longer rotate square items (1x1, 2x2, etc)

Changed files in this update

Depot 1552621
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link