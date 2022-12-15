 Skip to content

SimRail - The Railway Simulator Playtest update for 15 December 2022

Playtest update 15.12.2022

Playtest update 15.12.2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Players shouldn't spawn anymore outside playable map area
  • Improvements in dispatcher AI behaviour
  • Improved dispatcher mode user interface
  • Fixed bug that caused rain effect to disappear from front windows
  • Number of players is now displayed on the server list
  • Current server code is now displayed on the player list
  • Domino dispatcher panel buttons cannot be anymore operated accidentally during camera rotation
  • Modified translations of domino panel line block buttons to make their usage more clear
  • Vehicle and scenery improvements

