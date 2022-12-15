Playtest update 15.12.2022

- Players shouldn't spawn anymore outside playable map area
- Improvements in dispatcher AI behaviour
- Improved dispatcher mode user interface
- Fixed bug that caused rain effect to disappear from front windows
- Number of players is now displayed on the server list
- Current server code is now displayed on the player list
- Domino dispatcher panel buttons cannot be anymore operated accidentally during camera rotation
- Modified translations of domino panel line block buttons to make their usage more clear
- Vehicle and scenery improvements
