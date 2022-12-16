RoboCo Early Access Update - Version 0.7.1.270

Version 0.7.1.270
- Decoupler part - A controllable part that splits in half. When decoupled, small explosive bolts create a tunable ejection force from the center point. New parts like this may be tagged Experimental while we gather any noteworthy feedback or bug reports.
- Localization into Simplified Chinese
- New cosmetics - Patches of moss with flowers and mushrooms
- 5 new textures for robot structural parts
Changes:
- Winter hat and antler cosmetics are now unlocked for all players. (Happy Holidays from the RoboCo team!) A couple of the new flower and mushroom cosmetics take their place locked behind secret objectives.
- Headlight cosmetic is now a controllable that can shine a light
- Weak motor notification and struggle audio no longer occur in scenarios where the target RPM set on the motor properties is relatively low. Should reduce undesirable messages and sounds, while still informing the player when a motor might be resized for more torque.
- Extending piston audio no longer occurs in scenarios where the positional change is below a threshold. Should reduce undesirable sounds when the piston is moving very slowly or effectively at rest.
- Notifications now specify Weak Servos or Weak DC Motors instead of calling them just Motors
- [RoboCoffee] Carton of creamer no longer pours forever and the mug doesn't fill all the way with only cream
Bug fixes:
- Weak motor notifications should now only fire when the struggling motor is activated instead of immediately upon entering Live mode
- Camera colliders added to a handful of objects to prevent clipping into them
- Size of the smallest solid wheel is now 2x2x1 in the name, matching the size property
- [Silicon Sonata] Added a collider to disallow the bow from going under the fret board
- [RoboCoffee] Coffee mugs can no longer steam when filled only with milk
- [Pinata] Human at picnic table has been moved to prevent a scenario where they would fly through the air in pursuit of a soda
- [Tippy Toe Tidy Up] Shoes no longer trigger a fail of the "Don't move the furniture too far" sub objective
