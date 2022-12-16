Ready or Not - Adam Hotfix #3

Attention Officers!
Gameplay
Updated
- (Temporary change) Grenade launcher projectile detonations will now not affect the user
Fixed
- Fix grenade launcher projectiles killing the user
- Fix rare instance 'unauthorized force' penalty being given when civilians (like daniela voll) has injured a SWAT officer
- Fix 'unauthorized force' penalty being given when using CS Gas on civilians
AI
Updated
- Increased Hard Cover and Suppression combat move bias for Club and Hospital suspects
- Increased suicide chance to 35% on Club and Hospital
- Tweak Amos Voll/Brixley suicide
- Fix suicide not behaving consistently
- Lowered surrender bias of Club Shooters
Fixed
- Fix AI not sight sensing the player when high up on separate floors (especially on valley)
- Fix suspects exiting surrender when next to swat
- Fix SWAT in some instances not following you, requiring a repeat of the ‘Fall In’ command (especially on hospital)
- Fix civilians in some instances automatically surrendering with no SWAT around them
Club
Fixed
- Fix club doors having gaps in between allowing AI to see through them
Hospital
Fixed
- Fix incorrect female voice given to a male civilian
- Fix SWAT unable to navigate on stairs leading down to the first floor
