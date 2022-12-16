 Skip to content

Ready or Not update for 16 December 2022

Ready or Not - Adam Hotfix #3

Attention Officers!

-and they just keep coming, and they just keep coming,-

Gameplay

Updated
  • (Temporary change) Grenade launcher projectile detonations will now not affect the user
Fixed
  • Fix grenade launcher projectiles killing the user
  • Fix rare instance 'unauthorized force' penalty being given when civilians (like daniela voll) has injured a SWAT officer
  • Fix 'unauthorized force' penalty being given when using CS Gas on civilians

AI

Updated
  • Increased Hard Cover and Suppression combat move bias for Club and Hospital suspects
  • Increased suicide chance to 35% on Club and Hospital
  • Tweak Amos Voll/Brixley suicide
  • Fix suicide not behaving consistently
  • Lowered surrender bias of Club Shooters
Fixed
  • Fix AI not sight sensing the player when high up on separate floors (especially on valley)
  • Fix suspects exiting surrender when next to swat
  • Fix SWAT in some instances not following you, requiring a repeat of the ‘Fall In’ command (especially on hospital)
  • Fix civilians in some instances automatically surrendering with no SWAT around them

Club

Fixed

  • Fix club doors having gaps in between allowing AI to see through them

Hospital

Fixed
  • Fix incorrect female voice given to a male civilian
  • Fix SWAT unable to navigate on stairs leading down to the first floor

