REMEDIUM: Sentinels update for 28 February 2023

AVAILABLE NOW!

28 February 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Roguelite fast-paced auto-shooter REMEDIUM: Sentinels is now available in Early Access!

The game is set in the same world as REMEDIUM game. It has been more than a hundred years since the Grey Plague has won turning most humans into vicious mutant freaks, and only a handful of cities still stand amidst the death and chaos that consumed the land.

Now you can take control of a Sentinel created by alchemists with only one goal - defend the cities against the endless hordes of mutants until your reactor dies.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2244480/REMEDIUM_Sentinels/

Combine items and alchemical elements to acquire more and more weapons and create unique builds.

Easy to play, hard to master!

Since this is an early access release, you can share your ideas how to improve the game on our official Discord server. We are always happy to answer any questions and help you if necessary!

  • Sobaka Studio
