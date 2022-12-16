 Skip to content

Hunt: Showdown update for 16 December 2022

Hotfix #2 for Update 1.11 (1.11.0.2)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hunters,

Below are the notes for Hotfix #2 for Update 1.11.

  • Fixed an issue that allowed players to incorrectly purchase Devil’s Moon Event Legendary Skins for 0 Blood Bonds.
  • Fixed some minor text issues in the Event Story as well as in the Rate of Fire tooltips.
  • Implemented a fix for the in-game news.
  • Fixed an issue that caused “investigate clue” to be stuck on screen if you died while investigating a clue.
  • Fixed an issue that caused “Miner’s Song” end points to be invisible when placed in the world.
  • Fixed an issue that caused the wrong time of day’s ambient sounds to play.
  • Fixed a spot where players could become stuck in the Boss Lairs of Catfish Grove and Alain & Son’s Fish.
  • Fixed two windows in Lawson Station (Waiting Hall building) that Players were not able to vault through properly.
  • Fixed the rope alignment of the weapon charm on the LeMat Mark II.

~ The Hunt Team

