Hotfix #2 for Update 1.11 (1.11.0.2)

Hunters,
Below are the notes for Hotfix #2 for Update 1.11.
- Fixed an issue that allowed players to incorrectly purchase Devil’s Moon Event Legendary Skins for 0 Blood Bonds.
- Fixed some minor text issues in the Event Story as well as in the Rate of Fire tooltips.
- Implemented a fix for the in-game news.
- Fixed an issue that caused “investigate clue” to be stuck on screen if you died while investigating a clue.
- Fixed an issue that caused “Miner’s Song” end points to be invisible when placed in the world.
- Fixed an issue that caused the wrong time of day’s ambient sounds to play.
- Fixed a spot where players could become stuck in the Boss Lairs of Catfish Grove and Alain & Son’s Fish.
- Fixed two windows in Lawson Station (Waiting Hall building) that Players were not able to vault through properly.
- Fixed the rope alignment of the weapon charm on the LeMat Mark II.
~ The Hunt Team
