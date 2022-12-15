[v1.08] Bug fixes and polishing

PATCH NOTES
[v1.08]
This is a minor patch fixing some minor bugs and a rare and seemingly random crash related to muzzle flashes, as well as some minor polishing to visuals. Full patch notes below.
- Adjust weapon muzzle flashes to avoid dependencies which were causing rare crashes
- Fix player not being able to jump when on vertical moving platforms
- Fix intro cut scene sometimes not triggering on rare occasions
- Make some physics destruction particles smaller and less distracting
- Update Lake Limna background music
- Fix shop visible pop-in in certain areas
Changed files in this update