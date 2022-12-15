 Skip to content

REDSHOT update for 15 December 2022

[v1.08] Bug fixes and polishing

Build 10157089

Patchnotes via Steam Community

PATCH NOTES

[v1.08]

This is a minor patch fixing some minor bugs and a rare and seemingly random crash related to muzzle flashes, as well as some minor polishing to visuals. Full patch notes below.

  • Adjust weapon muzzle flashes to avoid dependencies which were causing rare crashes
  • Fix player not being able to jump when on vertical moving platforms
  • Fix intro cut scene sometimes not triggering on rare occasions
  • Make some physics destruction particles smaller and less distracting
  • Update Lake Limna background music
  • Fix shop visible pop-in in certain areas

